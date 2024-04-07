Court extends judicial custody of Sisodia till April 18

April 07, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A court here on Saturday extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia till April 18.

Mr. Sisodia has been in jail since February last year after being arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

The AAP leader had approached the court for relief, claiming that there was a delay in starting the trial. Mr. Sisodia’s co-accused and party colleague, Sanjay Singh, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court, also appeared before the court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea, saying that the accused persons, including the former Deputy CM, were making “deliberate and concerted attempts” to delay the trial.

“The delay in the trial has not been caused by the prosecution but by the accused persons. Concerted efforts were made on the part of the accused persons, including Sisodia, to delay the trial in the case,” the ED counsel, Zoheb Hossain, told the court.

Mr. Hossain said 31 people arrested in the excise policy case since 2022 have moved a total of 95 applications of bail and other reliefs in the matter over the past few weeks.

He added that such applications play a crucial role in delaying the trial.

Earlier bail pleas

Earlier this year in March, the Supreme Court had dismissed the curative petitions filed by Mr. Sisodia against its verdict last year dismissing his bail pleas in the excise policy case.

In March last year, a trial court had dismissed the AAP leader’s bail plea saying he had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of nearly ₹100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

Later, in July, the High Court also rejected his petition for bail, saying the AAP leader had failed to clear the “triple test”, in which the court has to see whether an accused is likely to flee from justice, tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.