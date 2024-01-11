Court extends judicial custody of Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia till January 20

January 11, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh until January 22. The former Delhi Minister and AAP MP are currently lodged in jail in a money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal passed the orders for the extension of the judicial custody of Mr. Sisodia and Mr. Singh, but directed jail authorities to allow Mr. Singh to visit the returning officer to receive his election certificate upon his re-election to the Rajya Sabha on January 12. The AAP had announced Mr. Singh as a Rajya Sabha candidate earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the court also granted interim bail to co-accused Sarvesh Mishra — a close aide of Mr. Singh — and posted his application for regular bail for January 20. Mr. Mishra was named as an accused in the fifth supplementary chargesheet filed in the case.

Mr. Sisodia and Mr. Singh were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case in February and October 2023, respectively.

The ED probe is based on an case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had filed an FIR in the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in 2022.

The probe agency has alleged that the excise policy was modified to extend “undue favours to license holders”; that the license fee was “waived or reduced”; and that the L-1 (wholesaler) license was extended without the competent authority’s approval.

The ED chargesheet also states that a portion of the alleged kickbacks was diverted through “hawala” channels for the AAP’s Assembly poll campaign in Goa.

