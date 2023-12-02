Court extends judicial custody of NewsClick founder, HR head

December 02, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty until December 22. The two have been lodged in jail since October 3 in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case against them over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur of Patiala House Court, on November 2, had sent them to judicial custody until December 1. On Friday, their custody was again extended by 21 days.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the Delhi Police against the news portal, under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the anti-terror UAPA pertaining to unlawful activities for raising of funds for a terrorist act. They were also booked for threatening witnesses under Sections 153 A and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (promoting religious enmity between groups on grounds of religion and criminal conspiracy respectively).

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIR, lodged in August this year, was registered days after The New York Times published a report on August 8 alleging that the portal received money from American businessman Neville Roy Singham in exchange for spreading Chinese propaganda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.