Court: ED has no role to play in CM’s plea on health test

A Delhi court on Friday told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the agency has “no role” to play in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking permission for his wife to attend his medical examination through virtual mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Rouse Avenue court made the observation after the Central agency requested that it be allowed to file a reply to the CM’s plea. “The accused is in judicial custody, not ED (custody). If he wants any relief, you have no role in this,” the court verbally told the ED.

To hear case today

However, the court sought the response of the Tihar Jail superintendent on Mr. Kejriwal’s application. The court will hear the matter on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal had moved the plea after the court on June 5 dismissed his application seeking interim bail on medical grounds and extended his judicial custody till June 19.

The court had said that the CM’s health concerns must be addressed immediately and the medical board of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, which had examined him after an April 22 court order, could be revived or re-constituted.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.