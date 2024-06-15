Court: ED has no role to play in CM’s plea on health test

A Delhi court on Friday told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the agency has “no role” to play in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking permission for his wife to attend his medical examination through virtual mode.

A Rouse Avenue court made the observation after the Central agency requested that it be allowed to file a reply to the CM’s plea. “The accused is in judicial custody, not ED (custody). If he wants any relief, you have no role in this,” the court verbally told the ED.

To hear case today

However, the court sought the response of the Tihar Jail superintendent on Mr. Kejriwal’s application. The court will hear the matter on Saturday.

Mr. Kejriwal had moved the plea after the court on June 5 dismissed his application seeking interim bail on medical grounds and extended his judicial custody till June 19.

The court had said that the CM’s health concerns must be addressed immediately and the medical board of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, which had examined him after an April 22 court order, could be revived or re-constituted.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21.