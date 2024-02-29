Court convicts AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in suicide abetment case

February 29, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal and his two aides for abetting the suicide of a city-based doctor in 2020.

Rajendra Singh, a 52-year-old doctor, had allegedly left a six-page note in which he named the three accused persons for pressuring him. The deceased’s son, in a complaint to the police, had alleged that his father supplied water through tankers to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) since 2005 and that he was being harassed for money by the accused.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue courts pronounced Jarwal, who represents the Deoli Assembly constituency, guilty. The judge also found Jarwal’s aides Kapil Nagar and Harish Jarwal guilty of the crime. Apart from abetment to suicide, the three were also convicted for criminal conspiracy, extortion and criminal intimidation. The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence on March 16.

“.... a bare perusal of the above notes of deceased… leaves no room for doubt for this court that the commission of suicide by [the] deceased was only because of a series of acts or the continued course of conduct of above accused and it is only because of the continuous and consistent demands of extortion money and threats to his life,” the court noted.

The counsel, representing Jarwal during the hearings, maintained that the complaint was made on the basis of “observations” from the diary of the deceased. He also submitted that no one has witnessed his clients demanding money from the deceased.

The AAP MLA Jarwal said he will challenge the conviction before the High Court.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

