Court calls police probe into Delhi riots ‘incongruous’

Complainant was named as accused

Ishita Mishra New Delhi
August 23, 2022 01:41 IST

A Delhi court on Monday questioned the police probe in a 2020 riots case where a man who was a complainant in the matter was named as an accused in an attempt-to-murder case. Terming it an ‘incongruous investigation’, the court cleared him and six others of charges.

The case pertains to an FIR lodged on the complaint of Sajid Khan who was admitted to St. Stephen’s Hospital on February 25, 2020 after he received a gunshot injury. As per the complainant, he was going towards a crematorium where a few people were staging a CAA protest. As the protests turned violent, the complainant tried to flee from the scene and received a gunshot injury while doing so.

Sajid was examined and it was deduced by the police that he was actually part of the riotous mob. “On detailed examination, the complainant confessed to his crime,” the police chargesheet said.

On the basis of information, the police managed to arrest six accused who they claimed to have revealed their roles in the riots.

Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat said, Curiously, Sajid, during investigation, was made an accused. One of the primary reasons was that since he had suffered a gunshot injury during the riots, he could be held to be a part of the riotous mob. By this logic, every injured person in a riots case can be made an accused,” said the court.

The court further wondered how the prosecution, on the one hand, has charged six accused persons of attempted murder of Sajid, who has also been made an accused in this case.

