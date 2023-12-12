HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court allows Sanjay Singh to visit Parliament for committee hearing

December 12, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise police case on October 4.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise police case on October 4. | Photo Credit: file photo

A court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh till December 21. The court also allowed Mr. Singh to appear before Parliament’s Privileges Committee to file his submissions in a breach of privilege case. Special Judge M.K. Nagpal asked the senior AAP leader not to meet party colleagues, supporters, and journalists during his Parliament visit.

The Privileges Committee summoned the AAP leader on October 5. However, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise police case on October 4. The Central probe agency has accused him of playing a key role in formulating and implementing the excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Mr. Singh, who is considered close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is the third senior AAP leader to be arrested in the case. Former Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested last year, while former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested in February this year.

Currently lodged at Tihar jail, Mr. Singh was labelled as one of the ‘key conspirators’ by the ED in the “liquor scam”.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / parliament

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.