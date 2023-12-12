Court allows Sanjay Singh to visit Parliament for committee hearing

December 12, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi:

A court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh till December 21. The court also allowed Mr. Singh to appear before Parliament’s Privileges Committee to file his submissions in a breach of privilege case. Special Judge M.K. Nagpal asked the senior AAP leader not to meet party colleagues, supporters, and journalists during his Parliament visit.

The Privileges Committee summoned the AAP leader on October 5. However, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise police case on October 4. The Central probe agency has accused him of playing a key role in formulating and implementing the excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Mr. Singh, who is considered close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is the third senior AAP leader to be arrested in the case. Former Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested last year, while former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested in February this year.

Currently lodged at Tihar jail, Mr. Singh was labelled as one of the ‘key conspirators’ by the ED in the “liquor scam”.