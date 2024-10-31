Court acquits three women arrested for possessing smack, terms police probe ‘defective’

A Delhi court recently acquitted three women who were arrested by the Delhi police in 2017 for the possession of smack. Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann acquitted the women on Monday, stating that no narcotic substance was found in the samples recovered from them and remarking that the Investigating Officer had conducted a “defective investigation”.

The police had arrested them from the Delhi Gate metro station for possessing 12 gm of contraband each and booked them under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The court said that “the prosecution has not made any public person as a witness to the said recoveries which have been alleged to be effected from all the three accused persons in broad daylight”.

It added that the CCTV footage of the place from where the women were arrested had not been seized, and in the absence of an independent public witness, the alleged recovery could not be said to be proved by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubt.