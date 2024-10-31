GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court acquits three women arrested for possessing smack, terms police probe ‘defective’

Published - October 31, 2024 12:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The court said the alleged recovery could not be said to be proved by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubt.

The court said the alleged recovery could not be said to be proved by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubt. | Photo Credit: file photo

A Delhi court recently acquitted three women who were arrested by the Delhi police in 2017 for the possession of smack. Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann acquitted the women on Monday, stating that no narcotic substance was found in the samples recovered from them and remarking that the Investigating Officer had conducted a “defective investigation”.

The police had arrested them from the Delhi Gate metro station for possessing 12 gm of contraband each and booked them under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The court said that “the prosecution has not made any public person as a witness to the said recoveries which have been alleged to be effected from all the three accused persons in broad daylight”.

It added that the CCTV footage of the place from where the women were arrested had not been seized, and in the absence of an independent public witness, the alleged recovery could not be said to be proved by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubt.

Published - October 31, 2024 12:36 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.