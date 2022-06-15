Course5 appoints Nitesh Jain as COO

Course5 Intelligence Ltd., a data analytics and insights company, said it has appointed Nitesh Jain as its President & Chief Operating Officer. He will be responsible for managing global revenue, sales, delivery, and solution & Intellectual Property (IP) strategy.

He was the founding leader of Wipro’s Advanced Analytics and Data Science practice. In his last role, he served as Wipro’s VP & Business Head for the U.K. & Ireland cluster, the company said.

Ashwin Mittal, chairman, MD and CEO, Course5 Intelligence, said, “Nitesh will bring a strong pedigree of experience to drive our growth agenda. We are seeing substantial traction in demand for our solutions and adoption of analytics and AI in decision-making.”

For the year ended March 2021, 67.19% of the company’s revenue came from clients that are either Fortune 500 or Forbes 2000 including Microsoft, Lenovo, and Colgate-Palmolive Company, it said.

It said it has chalked out plans for both organic and inorganic growth through acquisitions.