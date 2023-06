June 01, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A two-week refresher course on ‘diversity and utilisation of plants’ commenced at Telangana Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Koti. The course is being organised by the Department of Botany. Faculty from different universities all over India will be participating in the programme. A souvenir was released on the occasion of the inaugural programme.