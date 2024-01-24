Construction of third ro-ro vessel to begin next month

January 24, 2024 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - KOCHI

The construction of the third roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) vessel for the Kochi Corporation will begin next month.

The ₹15 crore required for the project will be provided by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

The Kochi Corporation, CSML, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), which is constructing the vessel, signed a tripartite agreement last week for the construction of the vessel, according to a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSML, which had originally earmarked ₹ 10 crore for the project, decided to fully fund it considering a request from the Corporation.

The proposal is to complete the construction of the vessel by February 2025.

CSML will soon release the first instalment of ₹3 crore to the shipyard for the construction of the vessel. The Corporation will soon approve the detailed project report for the vessel, which was prepared by CSL, the communication said.

The Corporation has requested the shipyard to pay special attention to clinical issues faced by the two vessels that were constructed by the latter. Scarcity of spare parts, which have to be imported, and the delay in obtaining the services of technicians from abroad are areas of concern. “The delay in getting spare parts and service experts eventually causes hardship to passengers. The civic body has requested the shipyard to use indigenously developed engine parts for the vessel, the communication said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.