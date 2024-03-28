GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consequences would be severe: HC warns lawyers agitating against Kejriwal’s arrest

March 28, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday cautioned lawyers against staging protests on court premises against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the consequences would be “severe”.

The legal cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had called for a protest in the capital’s district courts on Wednesday against Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

“Consequences would be severe for organising protest in court. Courts cannot be withheld. Courts cannot be stopped. We cannot take away someone’s right to approach the court,” the High Court said adding, ”If someone does it, they would do it at their own peril”.

