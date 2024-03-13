GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leaders say KCR has no right to criticise Revanth for his  language

March 13, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Countering the allegations of former Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent remarks regarding the language used by current Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and the water crisis in the State, Congress leaders — MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir have asked KCR to reconsider his own language before levelling allegations.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Jeevan Reddy held KCR accountable for the water shortage in Sriramasagar Project (SRSP), citing issues with the pumping of water into the reservoir through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) during the last monsoon. He refuted allegations against the Congress government regarding river water management, stressing that the northeast monsoon failed to bring the expected rainfall in the State and that the Medigadda barrage, crucial to the KLIS, had developed cracks and thus left no source to pump water. He also made scathing remarks on Mission Bhagiratha, holding the officials responsible for the technical issues in supplying the drinking water.

Further, the Congress senior leader criticised the BJP, questioning its transparency regarding funds received through electoral bonds and highlighting unfulfilled promises from the 2014 election manifesto. He warned of scrapping of Muslim reservations if the BJP were to regain power at the Centre.

Mr. Shabbir Ali echoed similar concerns, alleging that the BJP would abolish Muslim reservations if re-elected. He outlined the Congress government’s initiatives aimed at uplifting backward classes (BCs) by setting up corporations and condemned KCR’s remarks on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s language, accusing KCR of bringing disregard for the Telangana language while he was the Chief Minister.

