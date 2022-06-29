Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Manish Tewari spar on Twitter over Agnipath scheme  

Manish Tewari wrote an opinion piece in a prominent English newspaper to argue that Agnipath scheme is part of a larger process of reform and modernisation of the defence forces.

Manish Tewari wrote an opinion piece in a prominent English newspaper to argue that Agnipath scheme is part of a larger process of reform and modernisation of the defence forces.

Former Union Ministers Jairam Ramesh and Manish Tewari on Wednesday sparred on social media after Mr. Ramesh took to Twitter to distance Mr. Tewari's views on the Agnipath recruitment scheme from that of the Congress.

"Manish Tewari, INC MP, has written an article on Agnipath. While @INCIndia is the only democratic party, it must be said his views are entirely his own & not of the party, which firmly believes Agnipath is anti-national security & anti-youth, bulldozed through without discussion," tweeted Mr. Ramesh, who is the Congress general secretary in charge of communications.

While the Congress has been holding nation-wide satyagrahas and dharnas against the new recruitment scheme for the defence services, Mr. Tewari wrote an opinion piece in a prominent English newspaper to argue that Agnipath scheme is part of a larger process of reform and modernisation of the defence forces.

"My Take: Why Defense recruitment reform is in larger National Interest," tweeted Mr. Tewari, sharing the link to his opinion piece.

The Lok Sabha member from Anandpur Sahib constituency of Punjab has been part of a ginger group that had challenged the leadership on the issue of inner-party reforms. Soon after his views were contradicted by Mr. Ramesh, he responded once again.

"The tag line of the article does say - The views are personal. I wish @Jairam_Ramesh ji would have read it right till the very end. He may see it here now," Mr. Tewari tweeted, sharing the screenshot of the part that mentioned that the views of the author were "personal".