Congress gave Rahul ₹1.4 crore as election expenses for two Lok Sabha constituencies

Congress, Trinamool, DMK, Samajwadi Party submit expenditure statement to Election Commission; information on BJP’s poll expenses yet to be uploaded

Updated - August 29, 2024 09:50 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 09:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who fought the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh got ₹1.4 crore or ₹70 lakh for each constituency as election expenses from the party.

Mr. Gandhi had won from both seats, but retained the former.

Other leaders who got ₹70 lakh for their constituencies included Kishori Lal Sharma, who defeated Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi, K.C. Venugopal (Alappuzha in Kerala), Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu), Radhakrishna (Gulbarga in Karnataka) and Vijay Inder Singla (Anandpur Sahib in Punjab), according to the ‘Part Expenditure Statement’ for the recently concluded general election submitted to the Election Commission by the Congress last month and uploaded on the poll panel’s website.

Those who got more than ₹70 lakh for their constituencies included Vikramaditya Singh, who got ₹87 lakh and lost the election from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, and Rakibul Hussain who got ₹75 lakh and won from Dhubri in Assam.

Senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Digvijay Singh, both of whom lost the election, got ₹46 lakh and ₹50 lakh respectively.

The Part Expenditure Statement by the Trinamool Congress shows that the ruling party in West Bengal gave ₹75 lakh each to 48 candidates while the DMK gave ₹70 lakh each to 22 of its candidates.

The Samajwadi Party gave its chief Akhilesh Yadav ₹60 lakh, while his wife and MP from Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav got ₹72.15 lakh. Senior leader Awadesh Prasad who won from Ayodhya got ₹20 lakh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s statement has not been uploaded so far.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election was held in seven phases and the results were announced on June 4.

The election expenditure ceiling for candidates was revised by the Centre in January 2022. As per the revised ceiling, the maximum limit of election expenses for a parliamentary constituency is ₹95 lakh per candidate for all States, except Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Sikkim. For these three States, it is ₹75 lakh per candidate.

For the Union Territories, the maximum limit is ₹95 lakh per candidate for the National Capital Territory of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. For all other UTs, the ceiling is ₹75 lakh per candidate.

