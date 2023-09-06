ADVERTISEMENT

Combing operations launched for elusive tiger at Panavally

September 06, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officials engaged in a combing operation at Panavally near Kattikulam in Wayanad for the elusive tiger. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A combing operation was launched by the Forest department on Wednesday at Panavally and Sarvani areas in Wayanad where an elusive tiger triggered panic among residents.

The big cat reportedly killed two domestic animals, including a cow.

The department had set up a cage on a coffee plantation on Sunday to capture the animal at Sarvani under the North Wayanad Forest Division after recurring instances of animal lifting and sighting of the big cat in human habitats. However, no animal lifting was reported after that.

As many as 60 Forest personnel were mobilised from the three forest divisions under the North Wayanad Forest Division for the operations.

Meanwhile, Thirunelly gram panchayat president K. Balakrishnan said he had seen the animal at a close distance on the day.

Four surveillance cameras have been installed in the area to monitor the movement of the animal.

