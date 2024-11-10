 />
Coco Gauff wins WTA Finals for the first time by rallying to beat Zheng Qinwen

Coco Gauff has won the WTA Finals for the first time by rallying to beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the final in Riyadh

Published - November 10, 2024 11:34 am IST - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

AP
Coco Gauff of the United States kisses the Billie Jean King Trophy after her three-set victory against Qinwen Zheng of China in their Women’s Singles Final match during Day 8 of the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh as part of the Hologic WTA Tour at King Saud University Indoor Arena on November 09, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Coco Gauff of the United States kisses the Billie Jean King Trophy after her three-set victory against Qinwen Zheng of China in their Women’s Singles Final match during Day 8 of the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh as part of the Hologic WTA Tour at King Saud University Indoor Arena on November 09, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Coco Gauff won the WTA Finals for the first time by rallying to beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the final on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

The 20-year-old American came from 2-0 and 5-3 down in the final set and was two points from defeat at one stage.

Yet she took the set to a tiebreaker and won the first six points. Zheng threatened a comeback but Gauff took the victory off her third match point with a forehand winner as she came into the net.

Gauff defeats Swiatek to reach the semifinals at the WTA Finals. Sabalenka is assured of No 1

She is the first American to win the Finals since Serena Williams in 2014, and received $4.8 million in prize money. She also is the youngest player to win it since Maria Sharapova in 2004, the year Gauff was born.

Gauff beat the world’s top two players – Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek - on her run to the final at the season-ending event in Riyadh.

She felt vindicated after that and appeared to take a swipe at observers who wrote her off.

“I just love to say I’m right. Specifically today, I got comments about how I was going to lose badly, so I was just like, ‘OK, we’ll see,’” Gauff explained. “It’s honestly just liking the idea of just proving people wrong and, and letting your racket do the talking. And so, yeah, I use it as motivation.”

Injured Osaka pulls out of Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo

Zheng was looking to complete a season in which she reached a grand slam final for the first time at the Australian Open and delivered China’s first Olympic tennis singles gold medal.

“The match today, it’s just a couple of important points,” Zheng said. “The match was very close.”

Gauff edged the three-hour final which included 26 break points. Gauff also won their only previous meeting, in the Rome quarterfinals on clay in May.

Gauff beat Sabalenka at age 19 in last year’s U.S. Open final to win her only major in singles to date. She teamed with Katerina Siniakova to win the French Open doubles this year.

In the WTA doubles final, Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand beat Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and Taylor Townsend of the United States 7-5, 6-3. They are the first players from Canada and New Zealand to win the doubles title.

