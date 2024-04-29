GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘CM’s wife denied visit’; Tihar Jail junks charge

April 29, 2024 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Tihar Jail administration has denied Sunita Kejriwal the permission to meet her husband and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) source said on Sunday.

Reacting to it, a senior jail official said they did not deny her the permission.

“In the coming week, Delhi Minister Atishi is scheduled to meet the CM on April 29 and Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann on April 30. A prisoner is allowed two meetings in a week. Since all meeting slots were booked, we will shift her meeting date to the earliest slot available,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Kejriwal participated in a roadshow in West Delhi in support of AAP candidate Mahabal Mishra. Addressing people, Ms. Kejriwal said, “Your CM is a sher (lion). Nobody can break him. He is the true son of Mother India. Today, this daughter of Mother India is urging you to save this country. This country is going towards dictatorship, save it from dictatorship.”

