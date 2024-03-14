ADVERTISEMENT

Cluster development programme likely for Mulugu district

March 14, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

A participant receives a certificate at workshop ‘Sugandha Udyog Manthan’ at GDC in Eturnagaram in Mulugu district.

Director of the National Mirchi Board for the Telangana region N. Sambashiva Reddy on Thursday said the Government of India was taking steps to sanction the cluster development programme for the district through the Department of Micro and Small-Scale Industries.

Assistant Director of the Spices Board Warangal Regional Office Vijeeshna explained the various schemes available to spice exporters and traders during a workshop held under the ‘Mera Yuva Bharath’ initiative, Sugandha Udyog Manthan, at Government Degree College (GDC) in Eturnagaram in the district.

The workshop, attended by approximately 150 students, was organised by the Entrepreneurship Development Cell and Career Guidance Cell of the GDC. Principal J. Chinna encouraged students to seize the opportunities presented for their future career advancement.

