GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cluster development programme likely for Mulugu district

March 14, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau
A participant receives a certificate at workshop ‘Sugandha Udyog Manthan’ at GDC in Eturnagaram in Mulugu district.

A participant receives a certificate at workshop ‘Sugandha Udyog Manthan’ at GDC in Eturnagaram in Mulugu district.

Director of the National Mirchi Board for the Telangana region N. Sambashiva Reddy on Thursday said the Government of India was taking steps to sanction the cluster development programme for the district through the Department of Micro and Small-Scale Industries.

Assistant Director of the Spices Board Warangal Regional Office Vijeeshna explained the various schemes available to spice exporters and traders during a workshop held under the ‘Mera Yuva Bharath’ initiative, Sugandha Udyog Manthan, at Government Degree College (GDC) in Eturnagaram in the district.

The workshop, attended by approximately 150 students, was organised by the Entrepreneurship Development Cell and Career Guidance Cell of the GDC. Principal J. Chinna encouraged students to seize the opportunities presented for their future career advancement.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.