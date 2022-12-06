Civil Services Mains result: over 70 from TS and A.P. expected to qualify

December 06, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

More than 70 aspirants from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to have cleared the Civil Services Main Examination 2022. The results of UPSC CSE Mains were declared on Tuesday. At an All India level, 2,529 aspirants have been declared qualified for the personality test. More than 1,000 aspirants are likely to be certified for appointments to various positions including the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service.

The personality test is the last stage of the three tier examination with the preliminary, and the Mains being the first and second respectively. At an all India level, around 5 lakh aspirants are estimated to have appeared for the prelims held on June 5, 2022, of whom 41,909 were from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. A total of 13,090 aspirants were shortlisted for the mains examination, of which 650 were from the Telugu speaking States. The Mains examination was held from September 16 to 25 and the results were declared on Tuesday evening.

Gopala Krishna, Director of Braintree coaching Academy Hyderabad, said: “Questions asked in the personality test have been undergoing a change in the last few years. The canvas of questions is expected to be sufficiently wide to enable a 360 degree appraisal of the aspirants suitability for their career in public services. Apart from personality and aptitude related questions, current affairs questions will include development and related parameters which would broadly encompass social issues, economic dimensions and good governance. Situation based questions designed to test skills like leadership, decision making and ability to withstand pressure can also form a part of the question.”

Usually, the Union Public Service Commission declares the date of the commencement of the personality test along with the result. However, this year they have not declared the date presumably on account of the uncertain situation. Experts feel that schedule would commence in the last week of January 2023.