Civic schools deprived of special health services in Delhi: BJP

August 13, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of closing the school health services (SHS) department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by merging it with the general health services department.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kamaljeet Sehrawat alleged that the merger, which took place on June 30 without a prior announcement, has deprived MCD schoolchildren of dedicated medical help.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the mandatory counselling of MCD school students under the POCSO Act has also been discontinued since the last six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a matter of surprise that both the Delhi Commission for Women and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights are silent on this,” he added.

No response was issued by AAP or the civic body on the BJP’s charges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT