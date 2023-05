May 16, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Padma Shri awardee Dr. A Saibaba Goud from Hyderabad has been conferred the lifetime achievement award by All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS). The award is given to ophthalmologists in recognition of their extraordinary work in the field. Dr. Goud is also the recipient of Dr. BC Roy National Award and has received awards from six successive Presidents of India and over 15 Governors across the country.