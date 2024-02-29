CII Tirupati zone gets new office bearers

February 29, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirupati zone of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) representing the Rayalaseema and Nellore districts, has got a new panel of office-bearers for the 2024-25 financial year.

At the annual meeting held here on February 28 (Wednesday) in the presence of city Mayor B.R. Sireesha Yadav, CII Andhra Pradesh Chairman M. Lakshmi Prasad announced the list of office-bearers.

Puushpit Garg, Director of Pushpit Steels Private Limited and former vice-chairman of the CII Tirupati zone, has been appointed the Chairman. Having joined the family business in 2013, Mr. Garg had a significant role in propelling the Pulkit group to new heights, through rapid expansion of operations in Puducherry, Tirupati and beyond. He also introduced modern business practices in HR, marketing and ERP systems.

The new Vice-Chairman O. Jagannath is the Managing Director of Switchgear Manufacturing Company Private Limited (SMC), having operations at Gundrajupalli in Chittoor district. It is the first Indian company to manufacture and commission 512 kV HVDC disconnectors.

Coinciding with the annual meet, Basanna Patagundi, Chief Learning Officer at Swiss Learning Exchange, kickstarted the panel discussion on ‘Sustainability, ESG and Global Supply Chains’, which was debated upon by GC Advisory’s Managing Director and CEO P. Priyanka, Isuzu Motors Head (EHS) N. Gopalakrishnan, Amara Raja group’s Chief Sustainability Officer Prashant Tiwari, Electrosteel Castings CEO S.N. Goswami and Kajaria Ceramics General Manager (F&A) Vikram Khaitan.

Priya Manjari Todi, wholetime director of Electrosteel Castings (Srikalahasti) and the outgoing Chairperson of CII Tirupati zone, also took partin the discussion.