CII Tamil Nadu Manufacturing Summit held in Hosur

December 17, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

The Confederation of Indian Industry organised the Tamil Nadu Manufacturing Summit 2022 here in Hosur to examine the role of manufacturing in its contribution to the 1 trillion economy by 2030.

The summit witnessed sessions focusing on sector wise potential starting from core industries such as non-leather footwear; EV, electronics, aerospace, and that of MSMEs and their technology improvement.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Venkataraman, Deputy Director, CII, Souther Region, said the focus was on how the manufacturing sector will also contribute to the achieving of the 1 trillion economy by 2030.

The resource persons under each session focused on how the manufacturing sector could contribute to this collective economic goal and its impact on its immediate geography such as around Hosur and Krishnagiri.

Speaking remotely through video conference, S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, said the regional spread of industries is already diversified in Tamil Nadu with various clusters including Chennai, Hosur, Ranipet, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, and Thoothukudi with each focusing on specialised sector. These clusters are likely to grow and it is important to sustain and up the attractiveness for investments from both within and outside of India, said Mr. Krishnan

The event witnessed the release of two critical reports : Electronics Manufacturing by 2030; and Competitiveness and Challenges in Tamil Nadu Auto Sector for the Decade ahead.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy highlighted the varied reasons that lent the rationale for the industry to set up shop herein Hosur.

Hosur as a manufacturing point has found its place as a nodal cluster not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the country and the world. “From the perspective of the government, the role of any government is to provide the necessary hand-holding in the form of an amicable regulatory ecosystem through infrastructure,” said Dr. Bhanu Reddy. Last few years seen lot of developments, focused on majorly manufacturing and other allied sectors, service sectors and agriculture sectors too.

According to him, State government has come forward with infrastructure projects underlining the importance of Hosur region. The Hosur Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor through six lane highway , the proposed rail link from Hosur to Jholarpet, and the availability of skilled and semi-skilled workforce were among the attractions for the industrial cluster, Dr.Reddy said.

Venu Shaunbahag convener, CII, manufacturing panel; Arvind Maiya, chairperson, CII-TN Manufacutring Summit were among those present.