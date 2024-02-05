Child throws puppy from high-rise building in Greater Noida, FIR registered

February 05, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

Greater Noida police have registered a case against unknown persons related to an incident of a minor boy allegedly throwing a puppy from a high-rise building onto the road, killing him, police said on Sunday.

The FIR, filed a volunteer of a non-governmental organisation People For Animals (PFA), alleged that the boy, aged approximately 9 or 10 years old, is a resident of Gaur City-2. The FIR further stated that the entire act was recorded and shared on society groups as well as social media platforms.

In the purported video of the incident, the boy, being monitored by an adult, is seen picking up a puppy hiding in a bush alongside other puppies from his litter. The boy is then seen flinging the squealing puppy from a high-rise building.

In the FIR, the complainant has sought the child’s presence before a juvenile court.

According to PFA volunteer Surbhi Rawat, a similar incident occurred in the same society a few days ago. “A puppy was recently found crushed under a vehicle, and another puppy was found dead under suspicious circumstances. We are waiting for an autopsy to be conducted. In this society, there is a lot of hatred against dogs, with adults also engaging in the hate-mongering,” she said.

“It is worrying to see a child devoid of any feelings. These incidents reveal a psychopathic tendency, which should be dealt with seriously,” PFA trustee Ambika Shukla said.

