Cherian Foundation to donate 250 wigs to cancer patients in four hospitals

February 06, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The donation is part of the 10th anniversary of the foundation’s ‘Gift Hair Gift Confidence‘ campaign and to mark World Cancer day

The Hindu Bureau

(From left) Valsa Benjamin, Sara Benjamin Cherian, Aarthi Vetrimaaran Vetrimaaran, and Benjamin Cherian, at the 10th anniversary of “Gift Hair Gift Confidence” campaign of The Cherian Foundation in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Cherian Foundation (TCF) has announced the donation of 250 wigs to cancer patients in four hospitals across India as part of its 10th anniversary of “Gift Hair Gift Confidence” campaign and to mark the World Cancer day.

The four hospitals are: Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, Arignar Anna Hospital in Kancheepuram, CNCI in Kolkata and the Gujarat Cancer Institute to mark the World Cancer Day.

Sara Benjamin Cherian, trustee of TCF and a cancer survivor, said: “A study by the Cancer Institute, Adyar, found that women wearing wigs responded to treatment better than women not wearing wigs. This was a driving factor for us to make natural hair wigs for underprivileged cancer patients. Thus far, we have donated more than 1,000 wigs. The Cherian Foundation makes a pledge to donate 10,000 wigs in 10 years pan India,” Ms. Sara said.

Film director Vetrimaaran, chief guest at a programme got up on Saturday, said he was humbled to be among the contributors. Commending the work of the Foundation across India, he said: “A campaign such as Gift Hair Gift Confidence has the potential to grow bigger and to do greater things for society.”

The campaign aims to raise awareness about hair donation, sponsorship to make wigs and help cancer patients gain confidence throughout their treatment.

