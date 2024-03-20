Chennai’s pink moon concert: Intimate live music experience under the stars

March 20, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

Live music concerts have been added to everyone’s wish lists lately. A musical experience to perhaps add to yours, is one under the moonlight in the middle of the ocean.

The Madras Commune (TMC), a community of artistes, has been conducting intimate concerts for over two years featuring both new and established singers who perform for a small crowd. Local eateries, rooftops and small cafés have been their venues so far.

Their latest venture is the Pink Moon concert, which is hosted in the middle of the ocean off the coast of Bay of Bengal. “We live in Thiruvanmiyur opposite to the beach, and thought that we should do a concert in the ocean,” says Ashwin Kashyap R, founder of TMC, adding that figuring out the technicalities and logistics was challenging. For the next concert, The Madras Commune (TMC) is bringing on board singer Priyanka NK of Super Singer fame.

“The Madras Commune experiences started because of my wife Maalavika Sundar, who is a singer. We started doing these intimate concerts and have done 18 such experiences so far.” he says.

For the Pink Moon concert, audience members embark on an eight seater fisherman boat from Muttukadu boat house, and are taken out into the sea, where the artist performs on another boat. The audience boats will be placed in a semicircle around the performance boat. “I’m a commercial pilot and coming from a flying background. Safety is very important to me. I knew I had to engage the fishermen community because they know how to be safe ,” he says.

Collaboration with the Tourism department (TTDC) was key. “TTDC Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri suggested using all the boats at Muttukadu, making it a joint tourism venture,” explains Kashyap. “This allows us to promote tourism and expand to other boat houses across Tamil Nadu.”

Boats are anchored and tied to bamboo sticks on the morning of the concert so that they stay still even when the water level rises during the night due to high tide.

The first Pink Moon concert, aptly named after the full moon it coincided with, was held in April last year. The name stuck, even if the moon does not always cooperate. Each boat carries eight to 10 audience members and a lifeguard operator. Silent generators on a separate boat powers raised speakers with no subwoofers, to ensure that the marine life is not impacted.

The surfing community is also engaged to provide safety and rescue training to every member of the audience before they set sail for the concert. “The boat operators are there to keep the audience members in check and tell them not to move too much. ” says Kashyap, adding that this is also the reason they do not allow any participants below 18 to join.

The Pink Moon boat concert will be held at Muttukadu boat house on March 25. Tickets on in.bookmyshow.com at ₹2,250.