In Chennai, let your pets run free in this gated community

In a relief for pet-owners in Chennai, Bollineni Hillside establishes a pet park for its residents and communities nearby.

Pluto had a whiff of an initiative that should allow pets at Bollineni Hillside a free run outside their homes. A spitz and therefore a pet himself, Pluto was out on an evening walk with his human-mother, when the duo was ushered into a Pet Park, two days too soon.

The launch of the Pet Park was scheduled for February 26, and Pluto was the ‘volunteer’ chosen to illustrate the concept underpinning the facility. The office bearers of Bollineni Hillside Residential Township Owners Association (BHRTOA)—commander Satish Chandrasekaran (retd), president and Shoba Srikanth, executive committee member—were going into the details of the exercise, with Pluto expected to make Pet Park come alive for this writer.

Pluto shuffled on to a platform and barked home its significance. He would be invited on to it on May 23, his birthday. The platform allows pet parents to celebrate their four-legged children.

The partying platform was a toilet–a temporary structure, reveals Satish Chandrasekaran. Sure enough, the raised space is studded with floor drains. Shoba Srikanth explains that the platform was the result of seeing residents going outside seeking paid spaces and services to celebrate their pet’s birthday.

Pet Park at Bollineni Hillside | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

The president says the community has around 50 strays and complaints about their presence poured in. The association went by the rulebook. It got Blue Cross to take the dogs and have them sterilised and vaccinated before releasing them back in the community. This exercise gave the residents reassurance.

The president further elaborates that having contributed a handsome sum for managing the stray dog population, the association decided to “take it forward for the pet owners also.”

“There are many pet owners who walk their dogs on a leash. There are 276 villas within the community, and even there, they hardly have 100 sq.ft of open space for the dogs to run around,” he observes.

So, the association decided to redo an extreme section of a park that was overrun with unruly vegetation and had a makeshift structure for a toilet.

“It would measure around 15 cents,” says Satish. “The problem was walking the dog through the regular park, which draws children in droves due to its play equipment. Besides the enclosure, access to the Pet Park is through a separate gate.”

The steel mesh barrier separates the Pet Park from the regular park but allows it to be experienced from outside.

The children can stand safely away and watch the pets, notes the president.

He touches upon a rule for the pet owners. Two or three pets can be allowed inside at a given time, along with their pet-parents, provided the dogs are not of a ferocious temperament.

If a pet does not take kindly to the presence of other pets, it should wait for its turn when it can have the park all to itself.

The Pet Park has a pergola that would be fitted out with hanging items chosen by pet owners. These add-ons would make the pets’ playtime engaging. The president thinks up a possible prop: a discarded tyre hanging from the pergola.

Poop scoops would be placed around the park. Pet owners can use them to remove their dog’s poop and deposit it in one of the holes dug up around the facility. After it has accumulated much poop, a hole would be closed, says Satish.

At the Pet Park stands an open well that has been sufficiently closed, having been shielded with thick steel meshes. Satish reveals that a tarpaulin cover might be spread across the closed open-well so that the pets can scamper across, during playtime.

A shared space With 1300 units, Bollineni Hillside Residential Township Owners Associaion (BHRTOA) should have a huge number of pet owners to serve, but surprisingly enough, it is not making the Pet Park the sole preserve of Bollineni residents. The community would be sharing it with its immediate neighbours: that is, two other gated communities. BHRTOA president Commander Satish Chandrasekaran, elaborates: There is Iris with around 400 units and Cherry Pick with around 500 units. All three communities put together, there would be 200 to 300 pets; and the Pet Park can be accessed by all of them. Cdr Satish points out that access to the Pet Park is entirely free.

