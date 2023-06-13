Cheating case: Sudhakaran denies allegations, not to appear before CB

June 13, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of hatching a conspiracy against him by including him as second accused in a cheating case involving Monson Mavunkal, a self-styled antique dealer.

On the sidelines of a conclave for the newly elected presidents of Congress block committees at Aluva, near here, on Tuesday, Mr. Sudhakaran said he would seek legal recourse. “I will not appear before the Crime Branch on Wednesday as I have to attend a programme in Kozhikode that has been scheduled earlier,” he said.

The KPCC president said his party would use all its might to bring out the truth behind the allegations of corruption and nepotism raised against the Chief Minister, including his alleged role in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case. “Let him not forget that the truth behind such cases will come to light one day. Time will give him a befitting reply,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sudhakaran rejected the allegations that he collected ₹10 lakh from Monson to clear the decks of a foreign funding to the accused in his capacity as a member of the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance. “I was never a member on such a committee. I have also never spoken to the persons who had raised the allegations and strongly doubt that someone was behind them in dragging my name into the case,” he said.

The KPCC chief said he had met Monson as part of an eye treatment. “I was not aware then that he was a fake doctor,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition V. D Satheesan said the case registered against Mr. Sudhakaran was a ploy to divert attention from the allegations of corruption against the Chief Minister.

He said the allegation against the KPCC chief was that he had taken money in the capacity as member of the Parliament’s public finance committee. “He was not even a Member of Parliament at the time of the alleged incident,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan accused the police of going slow on cases related to leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Students Federation of India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.