Charles Correa brought ‘impossible ideas to life’ through his architecture, say experts 

The renowned architect and urban planner Charles Correa’s work includes a long list of buildings that reflect the clients’ choices and perspectives. Correa, who passed away in 2015, brought ideas to life through his buildings in his 60-year career, creating a legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the second day of the Zero-axis Conference curated by the Charles Correa Foundation (CCF), Correa’s work was discussed under the section ‘buildings as ideas’ and his role as an urbanist in the Indian context.

Correa’s three dictums - form follows climate, ritualistic pathway and quintessential square - made buildings a concept and an idea as a whole. Taking the example of Jawahar Kala Kendra (JKK), Sunil Shelar, an architect, said, “I have always been amazed at the quality of light he brought inside his buildings. It looks easy, but it is not. He was philosophical and perfectionist in what he did.” Mr. Shelar had worked with Correa between 1983 to 1990.

ADVERTISEMENT

Correa’s designs had large courtyards, an open skyline, a blend of cultural motifs, and a lot characterised by the lights and shades. Vistara (human and cosmic relations moulding Indian architecture) and Mandala influenced most of his creations. JKK has been constructed on the principle of Vistara, with eight blocks dedicated to nine planets and the centre block to the sun. Another example is the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (ICUAA) in Pune, which was given cosmos treatment.

Astronomer Ajit Kembhavi said, “Charles’ design of ICUAA is an extraordinary experience. He integrated science and scientific phenomenon into the building of ICUAA, the place that can hold people.” He cited a few attractions in the building, such as Roche lubes, Sierpenski Gasket and Penrose tiles among others.

Former IAS officer and culture-activist Ashok Vajpeyi credited Correa for making “wild ideas” a reality. Bharat Bhavan was initiated in 1972 and completed in 1982, spread across acres of land near the lake in Bhopal. Mr. Vajpeyi said, “After I explained my needs to him, he started thinking of this area where art could flow permanently, made changes accordingly, and built the building, in a way it looks like a theatre.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bharat Bhavan became the spot of the interdependence of art, the building became cultural capital and a go-to place for old Bhopalis,” he said.

Correa the urbanist

“Charles believed in expanding economic activities in the urban markets, as people will continue to migrate to urban cities for opportunities. His proposal to increase land supply and criticism of the government’s solutions of rent control or banning new offices makes him an urban economist and not just an urbanist,” said Vidyadhar Phatak, a former CIDCO officer.

Correa also warned of increased real estate prices in Mumbai and proposed Mumbai’s twin city, New Mumbai, with traffic moving across the harbour. His search for office space in the Southern end of the city triggered the idea of Navi Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts believe Correa as an urbanist was way ahead of his time with his thoughts on urbanisation. He was appointed chairman of the National Commission of Urbanisation (NCU) in 1986. The NCU report has all the issues that State has been facing today, experts said.

CEO of Infravision Foundation, Jagan Shah, called Correa the “excellent chairman of NCU”, who knew how to get work done and brought the best minds together to work on urban issues. “NCU report is well worked out, it consists of contemporary issues of low carbon mobility, environmental issues, women’s access to shelters, pedestrian precincts, and more. However, it is an unfinished project as issues are yet unresolved” he said.

The panel discussion hosted by architect Rahul Mehrotra touched upon the future of urbanism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to Navi Mumbai, Mr. Phatak said, “The place is still looking for an economic base to appear, the port was delayed, and now the airport is here hoping to move wheels economically. The problem is, as Charles said- political will is missing, so the nature of planning has to change.”

Mr. Shah pointed out that the government is pouring huge capital into infrastructure development but has been unable to get the desired output. “The State is unable to mobilise private capital and fasten the tiring process,” he said.

A film titled ‘Lovely Villa’ was screened at the conference. It showed director Rohan Shivkumar’s house and his childhood and shed light on the secular nature of state-built houses. Mr. Shivkumar is the owner of one of the flats in the LIC colony in Borivali, Mumbai, designed by Correa. The film reflected on how the house impacted the director as a person and his family.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.