Centre must decide on ban on dangerous dog breeds: Delhi HC

December 07, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to take a decision, preferably within three months, on a plea seeking a ban on “dangerous” dog breeds like pit bulls, American bulldogs, and rottweilers.

Replying to the court, The Centre’s counsel said the representation has already been sent to the department concerned and a decision will be made after consulting all stakeholders.

The petition, filed by law firm Legal Attorneys & Barristers, had alleged that certain dog breeds had been categorised as ‘dangerous’ and “dangerous” and are banned in 12 countries, including India, but the city municipality continues to register them to be kept as pets.

The law firm had sent the representation to various government departments in October this year.

uring the hearing, the court stressed on the need to promote local dog breeds. “Indian breeds need to be taken care of. They are far sturdier. They don’t fall sick as often [as other breeds] since they have acclimatised. Today, we are vocal for local,” the High Xourt observed.“They [the authorities] shall decide on the representation as expeditiously as possible, preferably within three months,” the court added while disposing of the petition.

On October 5, the court had declined to entertain the same plea, telling the law firm to first approach the government instead of directly filing a plea before the court.

The plea had said that the authorities had “failed” to address the issue of dog-bite incidents in public places across Delhi-NCR and had cited numerous media reports where “dangerous” breeds had attacked people.The plea referred to an incident dated September 3, 2022, when a pit bull freed itself from its leash and mauled a 10-year-old in Ghaziabad, and another incident in the same month, when a teenager in Meerut was hospitalised after a similar attack.

The plea highlighted that there was no government data or any public record that kept track of the increasing number of dogs belonging to the “dangerous” category, arguing that these dogs could also be used as “weapons” to harm people. The plea added that when such attacks do take place, the owner is only fined nominally.