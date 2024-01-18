‘Central government hatching plan to raze slums,’ say AAP leaders amid visit to Wazirpur jhuggi

January 18, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi vice presidents Dilip Pandey and Rajesh Gupta visited slums in Wazirpur on Wednesday under the ‘Ghar Bachao, BJP Hatao’ campaign to “spread awareness” about the Centre’s alleged plans to “demolish slums”.

Under the campaign, which was launched on Sunday, the party is holding meetings in slums till January 21, on the Centre’s alleged order to raze slum dwellings with no promise of rehabilitation.

“The BJP government wants to make poor people homeless, but as long as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is there in Delhi, they can’t demolish any slum,” said Mr. Pandey, adding that the BJP is making promises before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to provide houses in place of the dwellings, but that after the elections, it will “start planning to demolish them all”.

“The BJP hates the people living in slums. The Modi government feels ashamed of those people. When the G-20 summit took place, the slums in Delhi were covered. Right now, Delhi is experiencing severely cold weather, and the BJP is hatching a plot to snatch the roofs above the heads of the poor and leave them out in the cold. In such circumstances, no government has the right to take away people’s homes, he added.

