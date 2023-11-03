Central Asia invasion deteriorated India’s growth, says Governor R.N. Ravi

November 03, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Sivaganga

“Development within India started deteriorating from 13th century onwards, primarily after the Central Asia invasion,” said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in Sivaganga on Friday.

Speaking at the conference ‘The G20 New Delhi Leadership Declaration and Emerging World Order – INDIA’s cutting-edge Energy Technologies on Clean Energy,’ organised by the Alagappa University at Karaikudi, Mr. Ravi, said, “In the first millennia or in the first half of the second millennia, India was at the helm of affairs in terms of economic prosperity, but it subsequently declined. The decline corresponded with the Central Asia invasion, when invaders destroyed the institutions of India and imposed taxes like Jizya, during the period of Aurangzeb, on non-Muslims to live in the country.”

This was followed by European colonizers who further devastated the country’s economy, made so difficult for us to believe of our past when we were considered as the central to the world order, competing with China in terms of economic development, he added.

“Even after 70 years of Independence, India was home to the largest number of sick and poor, but after the current government came, it viewed the country as a whole, creating a fundamental orientation which subsequently changed the situation,” he added.

Further, he said, it was due to this attitude, the country produced generic medicines enabling even the poorest to get medicines at affordable price. “We further gave importance to other forms of medicine like Ayush,” he said.

The union government has achieved in providing electricity to all the villages and it would be nearing 100%, he added.

Even in progressive states like Tamil Nadu there were pockets of badly deprived areas, which is the case in other states too, pointed Mr. Ravi. To address this issue, he said, “The union government gave special focus to such places. As a result of which almost 85% of villages in the country now has the optical fibre connection thereby bridging the digital gap which prevailed earlier.”

“When India joined in the International Solar Alliance in around 2015 and started getting into solar energy production every other country was skeptical about it, but now endorsing our decision, around 100 have joined in the alliance which is a great success for us,” said Mr. Ravi.

In the path of moving towards the clean energy, India which currently produces around 131 Gigawatt (GW) of clean energy would soon attain a production of 500 GW by 2030, he added.

“G20 which was said to be an inclusive forum left one of the largest humanities in the world which is Africa. Indian after taking the leadership included Africa in it, becoming the voice of the global south,” he lauded.

M. Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, G.Ravi, Vice-Chancellor, Alagappa University, among others were present at the event.

