CEA warns of financialisation of capital markets

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran cautioned that financialisation, viz. the dominance of the role of financial markets in public policy, might distort macroeconomic outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s stock market capitalisation was about 140% of the GDP, he said, adding, the record profitability of the Indian financial sector and high levels of market capitalisation, or the ratio of market capitalisation to GDP, gave rise to another phenomenon that deserves closer examination.

“The consequences of such financialisation are evident in many advanced economies, including unprecedented levels of public and private debt, economic growth increasingly dependent on continued asset-price inflation, and a massive surge in inequality. India must be wary of these outcomes and avoid this trap,” Dr. Nageswaran said at the CII Financing 3.0 Summit here while making a disclaimer that these were his personal views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Developed countries are encountering these challenges after they have become materially prosperous, he said, adding per capita, India is just stepping into the lower middle-income category.

He, however, assured the current levels of growth in the capital markets have, so far, been growth enhancing.

Meanwhile, SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch said soon investors will be able to start SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) with as low as ₹250 per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are on the way of ₹250 SIP becoming a reality,” she said.

Talking about the use of technology, she said a single disclosure by listed companies on one stock exchange will soon be automatically uploaded on the other bourse.

While talking about innovative products, she said that “if I talk about REITs , I’m accused of conflict of interest” referring to the allegations of Hindenberg in its report last month. The SEBI chief did not mention or respond to fresh charges accusing her of drawing a salary from the ICICI Bank while being a Chairperson of SEBI.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.