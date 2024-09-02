GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CEA warns of financialisation of capital markets

India’s stock market capitalisation is about 140% of the GDP, the CEA said, adding, the record profitability of the Indian financial sector and high levels of market capitalisation, or the ratio of market capitalisation to GDP, give rise to another phenomenon that deserves closer examination

Published - September 02, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
India must be wary of the outcomes and avoid this [financialisation] trap,” Dr. Nageswaran says.

India must be wary of the outcomes and avoid this [financialisation] trap,” Dr. Nageswaran says. | Photo Credit: -

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran cautioned that financialisation, viz. the dominance of the role of financial markets in public policy, might distort macroeconomic outcomes.

India’s stock market capitalisation was about 140% of the GDP, he said, adding, the record profitability of the Indian financial sector and high levels of market capitalisation, or the ratio of market capitalisation to GDP, gave rise to another phenomenon that deserves closer examination.

“The consequences of such financialisation are evident in many advanced economies, including unprecedented levels of public and private debt, economic growth increasingly dependent on continued asset-price inflation, and a massive surge in inequality. India must be wary of these outcomes and avoid this trap,” Dr. Nageswaran said at the CII Financing 3.0 Summit here while making a disclaimer that these were his personal views.

Developed countries are encountering these challenges after they have become materially prosperous, he said, adding per capita, India is just stepping into the lower middle-income category.

He, however, assured the current levels of growth in the capital markets have, so far, been growth enhancing.

Meanwhile, SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch said soon investors will be able to start SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) with as low as ₹250 per month.

“We are on the way of ₹250 SIP becoming a reality,” she said.

Talking about the use of technology, she said a single disclosure by listed companies on one stock exchange will soon be automatically uploaded on the other bourse.

While talking about innovative products, she said that “if I talk about REITs , I’m accused of conflict of interest” referring to the allegations of Hindenberg in its report last month. The SEBI chief did not mention or respond to fresh charges accusing her of drawing a salary from the ICICI Bank while being a Chairperson of SEBI.

(With PTI inputs)

