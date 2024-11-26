 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

CCI approves Kotak Mahindra’s takeover of StanChart’s unsecured personal loan book

Published - November 26, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The Competition Commission of India (CCI)  on Tuesday approved Kotak Mahindra Bank’s (KMB) take over of Standard Chartered’s unsecured personal loan book. KMB had in October this year entered into an agreement with Standard Chartered to acquire the loan portfolio. The latter had outstanding unsecured personal advances of ₹4,100 crore as of September 30, 2024. The loans in the portfolio sold came under the ‘standard’ class, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s classification. 

Published - November 26, 2024 09:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.