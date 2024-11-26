CCI approves Kotak Mahindra’s takeover of StanChart’s unsecured personal loan book

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved Kotak Mahindra Bank’s (KMB) take over of Standard Chartered’s unsecured personal loan book. KMB had in October this year entered into an agreement with Standard Chartered to acquire the loan portfolio. The latter had outstanding unsecured personal advances of ₹4,100 crore as of September 30, 2024. The loans in the portfolio sold came under the ‘standard’ class, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s classification.