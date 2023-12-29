Cattle smuggler arrested from Haryana after months-long chase

December 29, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

A 36-year-old kingpin of a cattle smuggling gang, who has previously been involved in as many as 16 criminal cases, was arrested for allegedly robbing cattle in northwest Delhi’s Begumpur.

On November 1, a complainant, Sombir, made a PCR call to the Begumpur Police Station over an incident of alleged gunpoint robbery of buffaloes in the area. Upon reaching the spot, police were told by the complainant that three or four people entered his house at 2.15 a.m. and stole at least three buffaloes and three calves at gunpoint, said a senior police officer, adding that a case was subsequently registered under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On November 11, the police arrested one of the accused — Saadiq, a resident of Roorkee in Uttarakhand — and retrieved two buffaloes from his house, as well as ₹24,780, an amount he had received after selling one of the buffaloes. Upon questioning, Saadiq disclosed that he belongs to a cattle smuggling gang active in Delhi-NCR, run by one Mustafa, a resident of Sadar in Haryana.

After analysing footage collected from over 900 CCTV cameras spread across an area of 530 km, police arrested the alleged kingpin, Mustafa, after an elaborately planned wild goose chase extending across the states of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand — an “escape route” commonly used by robbers, police said.

“After sustained efforts lasting over a month and day-and-night chases in the case, on the basis of technical surveillance and source information, the main kingpin was arrested on December 26, from Gharaunda in Karnal in Haryana. Upon sustained questioning, 36-year-old accused Mustafa disclosed that he was operating a gang of ten members, and further stated that they used to steal vehicles to rob cattle using firearms,” said DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh, and added that efforts are on to ascertain the accused’s involvement in other similar cases registered in Delhi.