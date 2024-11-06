ADVERTISEMENT

Case filed against actor Kasthuri over remarks on Telugu community

Published - November 06, 2024 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Kasthuri has been booked under three sections by the Tiruchi City Crime Branch for her alleged derogatory remarks against the Telugu community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments, made at an event in Chennai, have led to multiple police cases against her in locations, including Chennai and Madurai. While Kasthuri has since issued an apology, complaints continue to be filed across the State.

In Tiruchi, Selvaraj, secretary of the Reddy Welfare Association, lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch. He alleged that Ms. Kasthuri’s comments, viewed on the YouTube channel, ‘Nam Desam Bharat,’ were offensive and divisive, causing him significant mental distress. He urged action against both Kasthuri and the YouTube channel.

Inspector Anbu Selvan of the City Crime Branch has registered a case against Kasthuri and the YouTube channel under three sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, or place of birth; intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace; and making statements that could lead to public mischief, including the spread of false information or rumours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Separately, J. Vijayalakshmi, a union executive of the All India Boyar Women’s Welfare Association, filed a complaint against Ms.Kasthuri at the Uppiliyapuram police station near Thuraiyur on Tuesday on the same issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US