Case filed against actor Kasthuri over remarks on Telugu community

Actor Kasthuri has been booked under three sections by the Tiruchi City Crime Branch for her alleged derogatory remarks against the Telugu community.

The comments, made at an event in Chennai, have led to multiple police cases against her in locations, including Chennai and Madurai. While Kasthuri has since issued an apology, complaints continue to be filed across the State.

In Tiruchi, Selvaraj, secretary of the Reddy Welfare Association, lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch. He alleged that Ms. Kasthuri’s comments, viewed on the YouTube channel, ‘Nam Desam Bharat,’ were offensive and divisive, causing him significant mental distress. He urged action against both Kasthuri and the YouTube channel.

Inspector Anbu Selvan of the City Crime Branch has registered a case against Kasthuri and the YouTube channel under three sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, or place of birth; intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace; and making statements that could lead to public mischief, including the spread of false information or rumours.

Separately, J. Vijayalakshmi, a union executive of the All India Boyar Women’s Welfare Association, filed a complaint against Ms.Kasthuri at the Uppiliyapuram police station near Thuraiyur on Tuesday on the same issue.