Car used in foiled Pulwama attack was owned by Hizb militant: police

Srinagar

29 May 2020 12:05 IST

The vehicle belonged to Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizb-ul Mujahideen militant, from Shopian's Sharatpora.

The explosives-laden vehicle, which was spotted and defused in Pulwama on Thursday, was owned by an active Hizb-ul Mujahideen militant.

A police official said the car belonged to Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizb militant, from Shopian's Sharatpora.

The car, fitted with over 40 kg of explosives, was stopped at two checkpoints in Pulwama, but the militant managed to escape from the spot.

Advertising

Advertising

Police sources said Malik had joined the militant ranks in July last year.

The police are investigating the nature of the explosives and the likely target.