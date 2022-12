December 14, 2022 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

Two 14-year-old girls died after being hit by a car while they were crossing a road in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, the police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on Sunday when Vanshika and Manvi, Class 9 students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, were going to tuition classes and were hit by a Maruti Swift on the Rohtak Road (Nangloi to Peeragarhi carriageway). The police said the driver, Arun Sharma, has been arrested.