Car hits car in Bengal Governor’s motorcade in Delhi; driver fined

February 15, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A car entered the motorcade of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose in New Delhi and hit one of the cars, triggering suspicions of possible sabotage, a Raj Bhavan official said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police officials confirmed that the vehicle hit was not the Governor’s, but an escort car. DCP (West) Vichitra Veer added that no persons were harmed.

“It seems that the vehicle entered the motorcade and brushed the escort car unintentionally,” he said.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday near Ramnath Vij Marg, occurred a day after Mr. Bose visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and spoke to the agitating women who raised sexual harassment allegations against Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and others.

The driver of the car has been detained for interrogation. In the absence of a complaint, the police have not filed an FIR. The driver has, however, been fined under Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. He has no previous records of a criminal record, an officer said.

