August 08, 2023

Over 100 cases of dengue were reported in the city between July 28 and August 5, pushing the season’s tally to nearly 350, according to a report by the MCD. Additionally, 85 cases of malaria and 15 of chikungunya were also reported during this period, the report also said. A senior municipal official said the mosquito control workers have intensified their drives across the city and that insecticide has been sprayed in over 6.6 lakh houses.