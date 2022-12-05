Campaign against use of plastic

December 05, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan district unit of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti in association with the government high school at Gavenahalli and Boovanahalli Gram Panchayat conducted a campaign on how to handle plastic waste at Gavenahalli on the outskirts of city on Saturday.

The representatives of BGVS, schoolchildren and representatives of the gram panchayat visited door-to-door to spread awareness about the ill effects of plastic usage and how to segregate municipal waste. The students also collected plastic waste during the campaign.

During the campaign, the people were told to store used plastic bags in plastic bottles, instead of throwing them in public places. Hundreds of covers could be kept in each bottle. Later, the bottles could be used as bricks, they were told. During the campaign, the participants prepared 65 plastic bricks and collected four bags of plastic wastes.

Boovanahalli Gram Panchayat PDO Prakash inaugurated the campaign. He stressed the need for innovative methods to handle the plastic waste. National Rural Livelihood Mission officer H. Ravi appealed to the public to adopt environment-friendly methods to handle municipal waste.

BGVS district secretary Ahmed Hagare, district vice-president Dr.Manjunath, Gavenahalli High School Eco Club convener Bharathi and others participated in the drive.

