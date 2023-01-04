Call for permanent cancellation of bauxite mining lease in Odisha 

January 04, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Three days before Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) is scheduled to hold fresh public hearing regarding the granting of environment clearance (EC) to Maliparvat bauxite mining lease in Koraput district, villagers have reached Bhubaneswar demanding permanent cancellation of the lease.

People representing 19 villages in four gram panchayats under Semiliguda block of Koraput district submitted its objection to OSPCB member secretary. “We have been raising objections to attempts by Hindalco Industries Limited to get environment clearance for its bauxite mining project by sending individual and village wise objections. However, we have not got any acknowledgement,” said Laxmi Khilo, a resident of K Maliguda village.

Maliparvat Surakhya Samiti (MPSS), a forum of villagers, has been spearheading a movement demanding to cancel the lease.

In 2007, the Maliparvat bauxite mining lease was awarded to the Hindalco Industries Limited. According to activists, the company’s EIA report mentioned that there was no waterbody in Maliparvat.

The MPSS carried out a survey and came across 36 perennial streams flowing down from the Maliparvat, which was the source of water for villagers for agricultural and drinking purposes. “Till 2011 the company failed to carry out mining and subsequently, its environmental clearance expired. But, in 2012-2014, it started mining illegally without going in for renewal of environmental clearance,” alleged Prafulla Samantara, winner of the Goldman Environmental Prize.

Violence, force

The public hearing had seen violence and excess use of force by Koraput district police. A division Bench of Orissa HC comprising Chief Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar and Judge M.S. Raman recently directed the OSPCB to issue fresh notice for public hearing.

“The entire public hearing, which will be presided over by the Collector, will be videographed. The District Judge, Koraput and the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Koraput will remain present as neutral observers for the event,” the Bench had ordered.

“In the last one year, our people have faced three public hearings for the mining of Maliparvat conducted by OSPCB and district administration. More than 30 villages across Maliparbat region have opposed mining of Maliparvat, which is our sacred hill where our deities Pakulidevi and Patkhanda reside,” said Niranjan Khilo, another villager of K Maliguda village.

Narendra Mohanty, an activist, said when Odisha government closed down industries and stopped construction activities to reduce pollution in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela for Hockey World Cup, a highly damaging mining project was being facilitated, which could destroy livelihood and drinking water source for tribals in Koraput district.