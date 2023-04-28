Calcutta HC directs NIA probe into Ram Navami violence

April 28, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct an investigation into the violence during Ram Navami procession at Shibpur in Howrah, Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur and Rishra in Hooghly district.

A Division Bench of Justice of Acting Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed the police to ensure that all the FIRs, documents, materials seized, CCTV footage etc. are immediately handed over to the NIA.

After receiving the materials, the investigative agency shall commence investigation and proceed in accordance with law, it added. The High Court directed the police to hand over all the material to the NIA within a period of two weeks.

Violence had erupted at Shibpur and Dalkhola on March 30 during Ram Navami processions. During a similar procession on April 4 by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, Rishra too saw violent scenes. Several persons and police personnel were injured in the violence.

On Explosive Substances Act

In the 31 page order the Division Bench observed that prima facie it found that “there has been a deliberate attempt on the part of the concerned police not to register any offence under the provisions of the Explosives Substances Act”.

“Therefore, we are convinced that no useful purpose would be served by directing the State police to register cases under the Explosives Substances Act or under any other scheduled act as the matter has travelled beyond the said stage and it is a fit case where the entire investigation should be transferred to the National Investigation Agency with a direction to the Central government to exercise their power under Section 6(5) of the NIA Act,” the order said.

The court also commented on the seizure report submitted by the police and added “we find the seizure report not reflecting the true state of affairs especially considering the nature of offences which have been registered in the various FIRs could not have been as a result of the minimum number of weapons and glass bottles which have been seized”.

Suvendu Adhikari’s petition

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had filed the writ petition before the High Court. The Division Bench on April 5 had directed the State government should requisition the assistance of paramilitary force from the Central government for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on April 6. There was no violence after deployment of central forces.

During the course of hearing the Court had received reports from the police in Howrah , Hooghly and Uttar Dinajpur district. The NIA probe in Ram Navami violence comes as a setback to the Trinamool Congress government which has opposed the BJP leader’s petition.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the order .”The Guardian of the Constitution instilled confidence in the public once again by directing @NIA_India probe into the attacks and disturbances concerning the Ram Nabami processions in West Bengal. The Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta has once again pointed out the mischief of the State Government in their attempt to suppress facts for avoiding investigation by the NIA..,” Mr. Adhikari said in a tweet.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that BJP leaders were happy because once the Central agencies come into the picture; their wrongdoings will be brushed under the carpet.