ADVERTISEMENT

ByteDance joins OpenAI's Sora rivals with AI video app launch

Updated - August 07, 2024 09:46 am IST

Published - August 07, 2024 09:44 am IST

The launch of a text-to-video model by the parent of short video app firm TikTok follows a series of similar model releases in recent months in China

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: ByteDance has expanded its offering of a software that can generate videos based on text prompts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ByteDance has expanded its offering of a software that can generate videos based on text prompts, joining a growing number of Chinese tech firms entering an emerging market also targeted by ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Microsoft-backed OpenAI unveiled in February its text-to-video model Sora, which is not open for public use yet, Chinese companies have rapidly developed similar tools, with several launching models accessible to users.

Jimeng AI, developed by ByteDance-owned Faceu Technology, is now available on the Apple App Store for Chinese users, Reuters' checks showed on Tuesday, following its release on Android on July 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why OpenAI’s new video generator, Sora, is making a splash | Explained

The launch of a text-to-video model by the parent of short video app firm TikTok follows a series of similar model releases in recent months in China.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Kuaishou, one of China's largest video apps, opened its Kling AI text-to-video model to a global audience late last month. Its beta version is accessible worldwide, requiring only an email address for registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese AI startup Zhipu AI also introduced its video-generating model Ying last month, and days after its launch another startup, Shengshu, officially launched its Vidu app.

Faceu Technology operates under ByteDance's Jianying business, which is best known for its video editing app CapCut.

Jimeng AI offers subscriptions at 69 yuan ($9.65) monthly, 79 yuan for a single month, or 659 yuan annually. Each plan allows users to create about 2,050 images or 168 AI videos per month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US