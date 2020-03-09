Business Live: Stocks plunge, oil crashes, the Yes Bank saga, and more

09 March 2020 09:17 IST

9:45 AM

RBI firefights depositor worries

The RBI has found it necessary to clarify that the safety of depositor money (essentially the bank's liabilities) locked up in Yes Bank should not be judged by the market price of Yes Bank's shares.

9:15 AM

What's in the news today?

Last week saw financial markets experience increased volatility as stocks plunged amid fears that the coronavirus scare, which continues to spread across the globe, could drag down global growth. But things are only set to get worse this week.

Here are a few stories that are likely to develop further during the course of the day:

1) Indian stocks are expected to witness a sharp fall once again today judging by the 2% fall in the SGX Nifty and the bloodbath in other Asian markets. The Nikkei is down over 6% this morning.

2) The price of oil has dropped by over 30%, the biggest fall since the 1991 Gulf war, as OPEC members Russia and Saudi Arabia have gotten themselves into an all-out price war.

3) The Yes Bank saga is likely to get murkier after the arrest of the bank's founder Rana Kapoor yesterday on charges of fraud. More questions are likely to be raised about the safety of depositor money and the broader financial system.

4) The rupee has been tumbling amid the turmoil in the broader financial markets, weakening past the 74 to a dollar mark.